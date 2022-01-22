Head-To-Head Comparison: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,282.11%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.59%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.11 -$27.17 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $55.21 million 0.81 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

OMNIQ beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

