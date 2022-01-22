Head-To-Head Comparison: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) versus China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 529.50%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Jo-Jo Drugstores and MedAvail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Jo-Jo Drugstores $133.13 million 0.11 -$8.12 million ($0.20) -1.75 MedAvail $13.97 million 3.27 -$26.81 million ($1.66) -0.84

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. China Jo-Jo Drugstores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Jo-Jo Drugstores and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Jo-Jo Drugstores N/A N/A N/A MedAvail -241.08% -87.61% -67.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats MedAvail on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. The firm is a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. Its business segments include retail drugstores, an online pharmacy, wholesale distribution of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies, and the cultivation and sale of herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. The company was founded in September 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

