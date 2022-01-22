Head to Head Contrast: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 37.50 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -50.37 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

XPeng presently has a consensus price target of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.77%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.19%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than XPeng.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 7.46, meaning that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPeng beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

