Head to Head Survey: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) vs. Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.82% 7.42% 3.64% Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Meten EdtechX Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 1 0 1.91 Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,009.55%. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,616.25%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.28 billion 0.62 $334.41 million $0.20 7.77 Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.39 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

