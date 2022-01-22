Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 167.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,480.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,180. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

