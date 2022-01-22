Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after acquiring an additional 278,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

