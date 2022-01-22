Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 41,700 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 125,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

