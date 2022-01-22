Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.