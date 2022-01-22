Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.22 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6,107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,968,813 shares of company stock valued at $343,958,467 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

