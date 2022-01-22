Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.07 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

