Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

