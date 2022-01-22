Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $619.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

