Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 379,455 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

