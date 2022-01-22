Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 403,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of UMH Properties worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 234.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

