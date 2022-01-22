Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,604,445. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.86 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.