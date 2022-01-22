Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00173379 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00034497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00365532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064980 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

