Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $60,044.82 and $6.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

