Hellenic Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00310781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

