HempCoin Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1,278.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.00 or 1.00073602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00029613 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00417202 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,878,035 coins and its circulating supply is 264,742,885 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

