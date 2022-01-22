Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,466 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

