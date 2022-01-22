Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.