Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 877,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,012,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Comcast stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

