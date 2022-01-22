Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 179.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,267,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,732,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

