Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

