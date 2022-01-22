Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

