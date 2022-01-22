Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,502 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.