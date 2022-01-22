Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $224,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

