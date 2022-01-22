Hive Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.55 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Hive has a market cap of $320.29 million and $27.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003649 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000270 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,111,861 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.