HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.17

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.17 and traded as high as $31.81. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 53,460 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $104,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

