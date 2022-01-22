Hoo Token (HOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.22 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $82.64 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.