Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 271,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

