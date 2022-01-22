Hord Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $162,864.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,474,538 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars.

