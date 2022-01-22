Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.15 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

