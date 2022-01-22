Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 103,786 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 289.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.