Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 103,786 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.06.
Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 289.59%.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
