H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HR.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.80. The company had a trading volume of 913,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,900. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.06.

In other news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,866,572.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

