Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

