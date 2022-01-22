Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.46% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $459,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

