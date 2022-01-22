Humaniq (HMQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,527.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $45,527.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.