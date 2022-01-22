Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,768 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

HBAN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

