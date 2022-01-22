Hush One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 4% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $427,111.36 and approximately $14.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00270919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars.

