Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1,907.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

