Hydra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $689,722.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00018253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $689,722.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,280,780 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

