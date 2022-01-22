HyperCash (HC) Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,165.77 or 1.00006649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00085047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00270568 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00346343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00153564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

