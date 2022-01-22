I/O Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $879,161.01 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $879,161.01 and approximately $322.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00277346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,359,792 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.