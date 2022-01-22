iBTC 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $15,579.75 and $13.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iBTC has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

