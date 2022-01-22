Iconic Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 147.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $5,380.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic has traded up 111% against the US dollar. One Iconic coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003526 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00522287 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconic is a blockchain based application platform that wants to make blockchain application integration more attractive for new parties by simplifying integration processes and adding practical user funcionality. ICN uses a new algorithm dubbed “ICONIC Stake” and has a total supply of 520 thousand coins. “

Buying and Selling Iconic

