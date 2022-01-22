IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDACORP stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

