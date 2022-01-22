Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $8.98. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 57,863 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

