Idle Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Idle has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $5.69 million and $63,985.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00004474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,665,954 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

