iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $141.95 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00005041 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $141.95 million and $16.85 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

